Demons & Deliverance 3: Doorways

May 28th, 2017
This is part 3 of the series on Demons & Deliverance. This teaching will look at the 7 primary doorways which Satan and his demons use to get strongholds in our lives. So many Christians are bound, tormented, and destroyed through ignorance of Satan's devices and disobedience to the Word of God. It is time to restore the hedge and close all doorways to demons in your life.
