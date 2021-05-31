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DEFENSE of Lori Lightfoot's Right of Racism
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90 views • May 31, 2021
While the left of the political spectrum ignores or applause Lori Lightfoot's racist statement and decision not to take interviews from white journalist, I believe that she absolutely has the right to choose to behave in such a manner. She should be booted from office, but choosing to be a racist is a fundamental liberty afforded to every single American.
#loriLightfoot #liberty #racism
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#loriLightfoot #liberty #racism
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Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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