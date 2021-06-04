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ROUNDTABLE LIVE-DEBATE: "...there's something rotten in the state of Denmark??" [Age Of Truth TV]
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40 views • June 04, 2021
PREMIERE!!! - ROUND TABLE DEBATE on AGE OF TRUTH TV
TODAY: 2 MARCH 2021!!!
"There´s something rotten in the state of Denmark?? WHAT WILL HAPPEN NOW?"
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:
EXTRAORDINARY DISCUSSION - featuring speakers:
Lawyer, Legal Councillor: MIKKEL KAASTRUP
Engineer, Activist, Political Party Founder: FLEMMING BLICHER
Public Speaker, Blogger & Vlogger, Musician: DAN JOHANNESSON
Police Officer, Activist & Public Speaker: JOVAN TASEVSKI
TUESDAY, MARCH 2nd. 2021
6 PM CET (18.00 Central European Time)
5.00 PM UK (17.00 hours - United Kingdom)
12.00 NOON PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
9 AM PDT (US Western Time)
12 (Midnight) AM AEST (3rd Jan. 2021) (Sidney Australia)
The Round Table panel is interviewed by Age Of Truth TV Presenter & Investigative Reporter LUCAS ALEXANDER.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 AGE OF TRUTH TV - All Rights Reserved
TODAY: 2 MARCH 2021!!!
"There´s something rotten in the state of Denmark?? WHAT WILL HAPPEN NOW?"
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:
EXTRAORDINARY DISCUSSION - featuring speakers:
Lawyer, Legal Councillor: MIKKEL KAASTRUP
Engineer, Activist, Political Party Founder: FLEMMING BLICHER
Public Speaker, Blogger & Vlogger, Musician: DAN JOHANNESSON
Police Officer, Activist & Public Speaker: JOVAN TASEVSKI
TUESDAY, MARCH 2nd. 2021
6 PM CET (18.00 Central European Time)
5.00 PM UK (17.00 hours - United Kingdom)
12.00 NOON PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
9 AM PDT (US Western Time)
12 (Midnight) AM AEST (3rd Jan. 2021) (Sidney Australia)
The Round Table panel is interviewed by Age Of Truth TV Presenter & Investigative Reporter LUCAS ALEXANDER.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 AGE OF TRUTH TV - All Rights Reserved
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