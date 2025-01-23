President Trump Virtual Speech at World Economic Forum: Full Speech, Klaus Schwab intro, without questions/answers after - Jan 23, 2025

President Trump Gives Virtual Speech at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland.

Adding found interesting: Donald Trump's executive order imposing a 90-day moratorium on international aid does not affect programs for providing military assistance to Ukraine.

This was stated by the Pentagon to Voice of America.

"Military assistance to Ukraine is not subject to the restrictions of the recent executive order on foreign aid, as it applies only to development programs, not military support," the U.S. Department of Defense reported.

This means that contracts for the production of weapons for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), approved by the Biden administration, remain in force.

Additionally, Trump's specific order does not affect any residual or previously planned arms deliveries from U.S. stockpiles under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which were announced by Joe Biden.

However, it is unclear how Trump’s executive order might impact non-military aid to Ukraine. The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has not provided additional clarifications, referring only to the published text of Trump’s executive order.