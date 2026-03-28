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You Are Watching a Scripted Movie – You're Missing the Real War
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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390 views • Yesterday

John Michael Chambers delivers a sharp and necessary rebuke to those within the patriot movement who are attacking Tucker Carlson and Joe Kent—while missing the larger operation unfolding before their eyes.


The entire purpose of this drama is to expose Israel's role in Butler, Charlie Kirk's "assassination," Epstein's blackmail operation, Iran, and everything else. The puzzle pieces are coming together. Yet so few can actually see it. Instead, they are taking sides instead of taking notes.


The amount of people whom John respects and follows, attacking Tucker and Joe Kent, is as staggering as it is revealing—proving once again that if you approach your analysis at the surface level, you will always, nearly always, get it wrong.


Apparently, very few can grasp the concept that was so blatantly stated in the Q drops: "You are watching a scripted movie."


There is a big difference between trusting Trump and agreeing with everything he says at face value. There is a reason Q instructed us to "learn our comms" and told us nothing is as it seems.NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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irantucker carlsonisraelqepsteinbutlerjohn michael chambersjoe kentscripted moviecharlie kirk assassination
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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