Because Jesus Christ is an all knowing God and the son of God the Father, He knew what was coming and that's why in Matthew. He told the disciples that lawlessness will abound in the last days and because of that, the love of many would grow cold.

The only reason that lawlessness is increasing and becoming more obtuse, is because the men who control this world system, underneath Satan himself, have decided not to enforce the laws that we have in order to bring in their chaos.



