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MIAC: How Countries and Companies Will React to the Great Reset, Velocity of People Not Money
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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71 views • March 10, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

Craig Simpson from Radiant Creators and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss preparing your mind, body and spirit as our societies move into the intensifying Grand Solar Minimum and the Great Reset. What it will take to thrive and live in abundance as systems contract around the globe. What skill set will be essential to provide the most value in constantly changing times and how countries and companies will react to the Great Reset.
•Will XRP be part of the new digital economy?
•How is Ripple being manipulated by large financial institutions
•2021 the year that the global financial system switches systems
•Will there be a global financial crash in April 2021?
•Bank for International Settlements (BIS) moving to distributed ledger settlement
•All central bank digital currencies (CBDC’s) will use distributed ledger settlement
•Bitcoin prices based on lack of faith in the dollar
•Will Nigeria go to Bitcoin as a national currency?
•North Africa as a new food growing area on the planet
•Setting up North Africa with a stable coin to use across all countries involved in the new grow zone buildout
•Velocity of People
•Silver ETFs limited share issuance due to limited availability of silver bullion
•Cryptocurrency for commerce
•Cryptocurrency during the great reset
•ApplePay or Bitpay to spend cryptocurrency for daily transactions
•Holding USD value in Maker DAI during a market collapse
•Buying assets that hold value and borrowing against it


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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
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Keywords
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