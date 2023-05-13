https://gettr.com/post/p2gthvpd021
Mr. Guo Wengui is a great asset to this country, and the CCP wanted to destroy him, but failed to do so. The SEC, DOJ, and FBI successfully did so for the CCP.
郭文贵先生是这个国家的伟大资产，而中共想摧毁他。中共没能做到，但证券交易委员会和司法部，以及联邦调查局成功地为中共做到了。
@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
