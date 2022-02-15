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Legalized Murder in Florida: Will DeSantis Veto HB7021 Which Protects Killer Hospitals
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278 views • February 15, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Dr. Jane Ruby came on to discuss bill HB7021, AKA a Legalized Purge for Hospitals. If Governor Desantis decides to pass this bill, it will immediately show where his allegiance stands. This bill is a disgusting representation of just how corrupt our government is, and how far they will take things to receive money, power, and globalist domination.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuxxfq-legalized-murder-in-florida-will-desantis-veto-hb7021-which-protects-killer.html
Dr. Jane Ruby came on to discuss bill HB7021, AKA a Legalized Purge for Hospitals. If Governor Desantis decides to pass this bill, it will immediately show where his allegiance stands. This bill is a disgusting representation of just how corrupt our government is, and how far they will take things to receive money, power, and globalist domination.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuxxfq-legalized-murder-in-florida-will-desantis-veto-hb7021-which-protects-killer.html
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