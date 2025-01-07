© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Pilled vs Learning Reality and Maintaining Perspective, AI Reality w/ Johnny Vedmore
571 views • 3 months ago
Journalist Johnny Vedmore joins the program to discuss the likely plans being laid by the globalists technocrats. He describes a future that is both hopeful and daunting. We discuss what humanity can do to plan and create a beneficial environment for all mankind as technology changes every aspect of our lives. You can follow Johnny Vedmore at https://Newspaste.com
