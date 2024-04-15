Create New Account
Iran's Attack Cost ISrael $1 Billion USD
0 Subscribers
21 views
Published 17 hours ago

We must assist ISrael and the ISraelis in raising the necessary funds for self-defense because antisemitism globally is at an unbelievable all time high.Every NATO member nation and NATO ally should contribute a reasonable portion of their GDP to invest in democracy in the Middle East.


Most importantly, we cannot put a price tag on captialism, freedom, security, life, liberty, democracy, and judaism.

Keywords
iranfreedomnewspoliticsisraelisraeliscapitalismjudaismfinancesdemocracyisraeli

