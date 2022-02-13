© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cocktails & Criminal Manslaughter
Follow
2
Share
Report
114 views • February 13, 2022
Cocktails & Criminal Manslaughter by Rosanne Lindsay, Naturopath, Nature of Healing February 11, 2022
In an October, 2021 Forbes article, AstraZeneca marketed an experimental “injectable antibody therapy cocktail” to a fearful public. Without valid research, or proof, it claimed its cocktail to be effective at preventing severe illness or death in people with mild or moderate Covid-19 infections. It claimed its therapy cut the risk of death or severe illness by two-thirds (67%) if given within five days of showing symptoms.
The cocktail was marked as experimental for a reason.
AstraZeneca, with its impressive corporate rap sheet, could make any claim it chose, since, by law, no pharmaceutical company is held accountable for side effects (or direct effects) from any “vaccine.”
Sound like fraud?
Read the balance of this well researched article here: https://truthcomestolight.com/cocktails-criminal-manslaughter/
In an October, 2021 Forbes article, AstraZeneca marketed an experimental “injectable antibody therapy cocktail” to a fearful public. Without valid research, or proof, it claimed its cocktail to be effective at preventing severe illness or death in people with mild or moderate Covid-19 infections. It claimed its therapy cut the risk of death or severe illness by two-thirds (67%) if given within five days of showing symptoms.
The cocktail was marked as experimental for a reason.
AstraZeneca, with its impressive corporate rap sheet, could make any claim it chose, since, by law, no pharmaceutical company is held accountable for side effects (or direct effects) from any “vaccine.”
Sound like fraud?
Read the balance of this well researched article here: https://truthcomestolight.com/cocktails-criminal-manslaughter/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.