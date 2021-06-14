Grace Digital Network: The Devil, The Anti-Christ and the Fallen Angels? [12.06.2021]

- If You Think You Can Handle The TRUTH , Here It Is!13,792 views•Premiered 17 hours agoGrace Digital Network819K subscribersAll scripture animations are derived from the King James Bible (KJB) or simply the Authorized Version (AV)Our purpose, when making these videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.Title: The Devil, The Anti-Christ and Demons - If You Think You Can Handle The TRUTH , Here It Is!!CONTACT INFORMATION:Grace Digital Network email:Grace Digital Network Website:Our work is original and drastically rearranged with unique editing to bring the best from the message. Creative effects are added to highlight certain areas in the message. when there are two or more speakers it is done in a conversational manner meaning they complete each other sentences while staying on topic, intermittent sampling is also applied.