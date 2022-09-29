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timtruth United Nations Exterminations Poison To The People Decreasing Fertility & Killing People Is EVIL
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/un-exterminations-genocide-9-25-22:f
https://rumble.com/v1lgh1j-united-nations-exterminations-poison-to-the-people-decreasing-fertility-and.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Dj1Y1Zdqz0b/
United Nations' Exterminations: Poison To The People? Decreasing Fertility & Killing People Is EVIL