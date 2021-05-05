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CONSPIRACY CHIC: CAN WAR BE STOPPED?
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31 views • May 05, 2021
WAR IS CAUSED BY THE PRESSURE OF PLANETARY INFLUENCES.
ORGANIC LIFE ON EARTH IS THE RECEPTOR FOR COMMUNICATION FROM OTHER BEING BODIES: PLANETS, SUNS, GALAXIES, METEORS.
WHEN THE PRESSURE GETS TOO INTENSE WE BEGIN SLAUGHTERING EACH OTHER TO GET SOME RELIEF.
MECHANICAL "EVOLUTION" TO THE
"NEXT DENSITY" IS NOT POSSIBLE WITHOUT EXACT KNOWLEDGE AND LONG WORK.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: PETER OUSPENSKY.GEORGE GURDJIEFF,MEHER BABA, YOGANANDA,RODNEY COLIN SMITH,RAM DAS
WHATS IN THE VAC https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
ORGANIC LIFE ON EARTH IS THE RECEPTOR FOR COMMUNICATION FROM OTHER BEING BODIES: PLANETS, SUNS, GALAXIES, METEORS.
WHEN THE PRESSURE GETS TOO INTENSE WE BEGIN SLAUGHTERING EACH OTHER TO GET SOME RELIEF.
MECHANICAL "EVOLUTION" TO THE
"NEXT DENSITY" IS NOT POSSIBLE WITHOUT EXACT KNOWLEDGE AND LONG WORK.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: PETER OUSPENSKY.GEORGE GURDJIEFF,MEHER BABA, YOGANANDA,RODNEY COLIN SMITH,RAM DAS
WHATS IN THE VAC https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
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