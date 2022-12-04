Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies aged 96

https://gnews.org/articles/559906
Summary：11/30/2022 Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who came to power after the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, died on November 30 at the age of 96. He presided over a time of opening up and high-speed economic growth but was criticized for mass persecution of Falun Gong practitioners.
