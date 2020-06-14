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Proverbs 3:1-12 Direction Offered
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10 views • June 14, 2020
✔️ Chapter 1 Solomon’s Call To Be Wise
✔️ Chapter 2-3 Solomon’s Counsel About How Wisdom Works – Chapter 2 The Value Of Godly Wisdom – Like Silver and Hidden Treasure – Shield – Understanding Right-Just-Fair – Enters The Heart and Is Pleasant To The Soul – Rescues The Righteous From The Path Of Evil – Sexual Temptations
✔️ Solomon’s Challenge – Keep The Patterns Of Wise and Godly Counsel
Inhabit the Land – Enter God’s Protection Through Uprightness and Integrity
Wicked and Treacherous - Outside of God Rest and Protection
✔️ Jesus Christ Is Our Wisdom - 1 Corinthians 1:24 but to those whom God has called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God and the wisdom of God.
✔️ Chapter 2-3 Solomon’s Counsel About How Wisdom Works – Chapter 2 The Value Of Godly Wisdom – Like Silver and Hidden Treasure – Shield – Understanding Right-Just-Fair – Enters The Heart and Is Pleasant To The Soul – Rescues The Righteous From The Path Of Evil – Sexual Temptations
✔️ Solomon’s Challenge – Keep The Patterns Of Wise and Godly Counsel
Inhabit the Land – Enter God’s Protection Through Uprightness and Integrity
Wicked and Treacherous - Outside of God Rest and Protection
✔️ Jesus Christ Is Our Wisdom - 1 Corinthians 1:24 but to those whom God has called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God and the wisdom of God.
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