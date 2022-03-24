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[Mar 24, 2022] OUR GREAT AWAKENING - Transitioning us to...Heaven On Earth ✨✨ LIVE Q & A - with David Weiss [Björn Lundberg]
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251 views • April 12, 2022
Dear Friend, here you find all info about this - Paradigm Shifting Series:
Join me and David Weiss as we uncover the Truth about - Our History, World & Life...
Kindly keep an open Mind and Heart as we dive deep into the great deception on Humanity.
This to uncover all aspects of the purposely hidden Truth and WHY it has been hidden from us?
This is the time of - OUR GREAT AWAKENING...
The Great Awakening is now expanding our consciousness to the Truth in three stages:
1: Our Spiritual Awakening:
We wake up from "a long sleep" in lower consciousness and Shift from - Our lower self/Ego...to - Our Higher Self/Our Spiritual and Divine Essens connected to - The Source Energy/God.
2: Our Leadership Awakening:
We wake up from have being a slave to become a free and sovereign being.
We see through - The Satanic Slave System we live in, which now try to depopulate Humanity and make the survivors - Trans Human.
3: Our Earth Plane Awakening:
We wake up from all the lies in this inverted control system.
The last and Biggest Lie of them all is the Truth about our Earth, it is not what we have been told by NASA and Our Satanic World Leaders...
Our Earth Plane...is something far more amazing then what we have been told...
How BIG is - The Lie?
- We have been lied to from the start of our life...
- The Truth shall set us - FREE...and we are on our way...
We are living in a time called - The Shift of The Ages.
We are transitioning into - A New Paradigm...The Golden Age of Aquarius.
We are waking up and remembering - Who we are, Where we come from, and - Why we are here...
We are here to fulfil a - BIG Dream...to take back - Our Life and to Co-create:
- Heaven On Earth ✨💛💙✨
Thank you David for your great work 💛🙏
💝 If you like my work and wish to support me back, you are warm welcome to do so here:
1: PayPal: Björn Lundberg
https://paypal.me/ThankyouBjorn?count...
2: Swish: 1233818457
3: Bankgiro: 456-3615
4: Revolut: Björn Lundberg
https://revolut.me/bjrnfziho
Thank you for your loving and valuable support 🙏😊
✨💙✨ Welcome to...The Adventure of - Our Lifetime...
With Love & Power
- Björn 💛🔥😇
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
Join me and David Weiss as we uncover the Truth about - Our History, World & Life...
Kindly keep an open Mind and Heart as we dive deep into the great deception on Humanity.
This to uncover all aspects of the purposely hidden Truth and WHY it has been hidden from us?
This is the time of - OUR GREAT AWAKENING...
The Great Awakening is now expanding our consciousness to the Truth in three stages:
1: Our Spiritual Awakening:
We wake up from "a long sleep" in lower consciousness and Shift from - Our lower self/Ego...to - Our Higher Self/Our Spiritual and Divine Essens connected to - The Source Energy/God.
2: Our Leadership Awakening:
We wake up from have being a slave to become a free and sovereign being.
We see through - The Satanic Slave System we live in, which now try to depopulate Humanity and make the survivors - Trans Human.
3: Our Earth Plane Awakening:
We wake up from all the lies in this inverted control system.
The last and Biggest Lie of them all is the Truth about our Earth, it is not what we have been told by NASA and Our Satanic World Leaders...
Our Earth Plane...is something far more amazing then what we have been told...
How BIG is - The Lie?
- We have been lied to from the start of our life...
- The Truth shall set us - FREE...and we are on our way...
We are living in a time called - The Shift of The Ages.
We are transitioning into - A New Paradigm...The Golden Age of Aquarius.
We are waking up and remembering - Who we are, Where we come from, and - Why we are here...
We are here to fulfil a - BIG Dream...to take back - Our Life and to Co-create:
- Heaven On Earth ✨💛💙✨
Thank you David for your great work 💛🙏
💝 If you like my work and wish to support me back, you are warm welcome to do so here:
1: PayPal: Björn Lundberg
https://paypal.me/ThankyouBjorn?count...
2: Swish: 1233818457
3: Bankgiro: 456-3615
4: Revolut: Björn Lundberg
https://revolut.me/bjrnfziho
Thank you for your loving and valuable support 🙏😊
✨💙✨ Welcome to...The Adventure of - Our Lifetime...
With Love & Power
- Björn 💛🔥😇
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
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