Beyond The Badge - How to get out of a Traffic Ticket

In this episode of Beyond the Badge, retired CHP officer Charles Moss, talks about how to get out of a traffic ticket. Is it even possible? Also how an arrest for DUI can turn out to be positive for the arrestee. And a couple of stories on dealing with the 80's PCP Zombies.
