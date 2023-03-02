Create New Account
Beyond The Badge - How to get out of a Traffic Ticket
Beyond The Badge
Published a day ago |
In this episode of Beyond the Badge, retired CHP officer Charles Moss, talks about how to get out of a traffic ticket. Is it even possible?  Also how an arrest for DUI can turn out to be positive for the arrestee. And a couple of stories on dealing with the 80's PCP Zombies.

#police#policeofficer#trafficticket#DUI
politicsjusticelaw enforcementtrafficcopsduichppolice officerpolice academy

