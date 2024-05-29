Chemtrails Smartdust nanotechnology

Chemtrails weird objects flying around in the sky zoom in around 2:50-2:55 and pause it and move the video forward slowly and watch a drone fly right above the pic is on the face of the video. Also zoom in on clouds and look at the black specs moving and the images/holographs of demons dragons demonic faces etc emanating from the clouds
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.