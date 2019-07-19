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Antifa & AOC’s Lies: Recycled From Communist Party Manual 63 Years Ago
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367 views • July 19, 2019
G Edward Griffin read from the Communist Party manual 50 years ago (the manual was already 13 years old) how they would claim the Antifa label & say calling someone communist is racists. would rise
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