BrightLearn - The Enemies Within: Communists, Socialists and Progressives in the U.S. Congress by Trevor Loudon

Trevor Loudon's book, "The Enemies Within: Communists, Socialists and Progressives in the U.S. Congress," argues that radical ideologies have infiltrated American politics, threatening constitutional principles and global stability. He claims that influential figures within Congress, including Latino leaders and progressive organizations like the Democratic Socialists of America and the Institute for Policy Studies, are pushing the Democratic Party toward socialism. While criticized for ideological bias, the book has sparked debates about the influence of radical ideologies in U.S. politics and their potential impact on American institutions and foreign policy.





