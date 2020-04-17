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04162020 Covid19 Planned Lockdown -The HighWire with Del Bigtree
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26 views • April 17, 2020
04162020 Covid19 Planned Quarantine The HighWire with Del Bigtree
LOCKDOWN SHOWDOWN Streamed live on Apr 16, 2020
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZG1g2extsM
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Protests Erupt Across the World Protesting Lockdown; Fauci In Hot Water; HW Special Report from Sweden; Doctors Successfully Treating Covid-19.
LOCKDOWN SHOWDOWN Streamed live on Apr 16, 2020
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZG1g2extsM
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Protests Erupt Across the World Protesting Lockdown; Fauci In Hot Water; HW Special Report from Sweden; Doctors Successfully Treating Covid-19.
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