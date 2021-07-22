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Watch CDC Delete Thousands of COVID Vax Deaths In Real Time
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311 views • July 22, 2021
CDC drops the number 12K deaths to just above 6K deaths. WTF The cover up is real.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f9a21652ae3206d9deeb8b
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f9a21652ae3206d9deeb8b
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