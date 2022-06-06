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A Luciferian Education for Your Child by Bill Gates, the UN, and the Lucis Trust
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140 views • June 06, 2022
Hidden in Plain Sight EP. 2
We all want to know… why is Bill Gates so interested in children’s global curriculum? Are the conspiracies about him and the United Nations untrue? And what about the Lucis Trust aka the Lucifer Publishing Company?
In episode two, we provide the evidence, now you connect the dots.
AFFILIATES FOR TODAY’S VIDEO | GREAT DEALS!
Sherwood Health Courses and Programs—https://sherwood.tv
Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products—---------- https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Kirk Elliott PhD | Gold and Silver—------ https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Zelenko | Z-Stack–—-------------------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
MMM Grills & MMM Griddles—----------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Directly support my work HERE—-------------https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Join JSLAY on your favorite audio podcast platform HERE: https://linktr.ee/jslaypodcast
For Business, Media or Bookings, please contact us at: [email protected]
RESEARCH NOTES:
https://www.lucistrust.org
https://www.lucistrust.org/arcane_school/frequently_asked_questions
https://grandmageri422.me/2021/02/17/bill-gates-madame-blavatsky-alice-bailey-the-lucis-trust-and-the-occult-connecting-the-dots/
https://www.savethemales.ca/001614.html
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2014/09/24/would-you-believe-it-evil-hath-no-place-in-education/amp/
http://sharmanbursonramsey.blogspot.com/2017/12/the-genealogy-of-common-core-bill-gates_5.html?m=1
https://www.lucistrust.org
https://www.lucistrust.org/arcane_school/frequently_asked_questions
The Future of Gates / Globalist / Luciferian Funded Education: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=770TlVfJYws&;t=16s
Robert Muller School of Ageless Wisdom
http://www.theschoolofagelesswisdom.org/rms/
Illuminati and Lucifer:
https://www.jesus-is-savior.com/False%20Religions/Illuminati/lucifer_trust.htm
http://www.mgr.org/FalseDawn-CH10.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2017/10/21/common-core-backer-bill-gates-announces-plan-invest-1-7-billion-public-education/
http://www.theschoolofagelesswisdom.org/rms/wcc.html
https://texasscorecard.com/commentary/haynes-federal-grants-push-critical-race-theory-into-texas-classrooms/
https://stoplcpscrt.com/2021/11/26/pact-issued-the-first-warning-about-social-emotional-learning-sel-back-in-may-2021/
We all want to know… why is Bill Gates so interested in children’s global curriculum? Are the conspiracies about him and the United Nations untrue? And what about the Lucis Trust aka the Lucifer Publishing Company?
In episode two, we provide the evidence, now you connect the dots.
AFFILIATES FOR TODAY’S VIDEO | GREAT DEALS!
Sherwood Health Courses and Programs—https://sherwood.tv
Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products—---------- https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Kirk Elliott PhD | Gold and Silver—------ https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Zelenko | Z-Stack–—-------------------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
MMM Grills & MMM Griddles—----------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Directly support my work HERE—-------------https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Join JSLAY on your favorite audio podcast platform HERE: https://linktr.ee/jslaypodcast
For Business, Media or Bookings, please contact us at: [email protected]
RESEARCH NOTES:
https://www.lucistrust.org
https://www.lucistrust.org/arcane_school/frequently_asked_questions
https://grandmageri422.me/2021/02/17/bill-gates-madame-blavatsky-alice-bailey-the-lucis-trust-and-the-occult-connecting-the-dots/
https://www.savethemales.ca/001614.html
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2014/09/24/would-you-believe-it-evil-hath-no-place-in-education/amp/
http://sharmanbursonramsey.blogspot.com/2017/12/the-genealogy-of-common-core-bill-gates_5.html?m=1
https://www.lucistrust.org
https://www.lucistrust.org/arcane_school/frequently_asked_questions
The Future of Gates / Globalist / Luciferian Funded Education: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=770TlVfJYws&;t=16s
Robert Muller School of Ageless Wisdom
http://www.theschoolofagelesswisdom.org/rms/
Illuminati and Lucifer:
https://www.jesus-is-savior.com/False%20Religions/Illuminati/lucifer_trust.htm
http://www.mgr.org/FalseDawn-CH10.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2017/10/21/common-core-backer-bill-gates-announces-plan-invest-1-7-billion-public-education/
http://www.theschoolofagelesswisdom.org/rms/wcc.html
https://texasscorecard.com/commentary/haynes-federal-grants-push-critical-race-theory-into-texas-classrooms/
https://stoplcpscrt.com/2021/11/26/pact-issued-the-first-warning-about-social-emotional-learning-sel-back-in-may-2021/
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