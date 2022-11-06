Create New Account
The Fulfillment of the Second Coming
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 18 days ago

We are Here to Impact the world with MAJOR Biblical changes. We are making WAVES across the earth. Our Coming was foretold of in the Book of Revelations. We are here to BE the Fulfillment of the Second Coming through Our Testimony. For the Power of God's Will is Fulfilled in Us.

Shaking up your WORLD  We're HERE! TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com

Our videos on Rumble, Brighteon and YouTube, Our Blogs, and Our website are NOT monetized, and We DON'T have a secret "go fund me" or "monetization" account. NONE of Our social media accounts are monetized. The advertizing banners that appear at the bottom of Our videos on Brighteon are automatically put there by Brighteon to support their free platform. See Our "ABOUT" page for more FACTS about the Two of Us.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

biblejesusend timesomgrevelationsecond comingfulfillmentpoltergeistthe two witnessestestimonyofthetwowitnessestheyre here

