Irish Government BANNING Speech Ireland’s New ANTI-WHITE HATE SPEECH Law Targets CHRISTIANS

Stew Peters Show





May 4, 2023





Ireland's new “hate speech” law will likely be used against white Christians with a biblical worldview.

Keith Woods is here to talk about the rise of fascism in Ireland as they move to criminalize speech.

This legislation was drafted to silence the Irish people from opposing socialist and mass immigration agendas.

Under this law if a citizen criticizes the mass flow of immigrants coming into Ireland they could be accused of “hate speech”.

80% of Ireland opposes this new law and yet 90% of the Irish government voted to implement it.

This is another example of the government oppressing the people they are supposed to serve.

This is the most radical anti-freedom of speech law in western civilization.

The ideas behind these types of laws come from the NGO complex which are controlled by globalists like George Soros.

Anti-speech laws are designed to criminalize populism and silence nationalists who love their country.

The people of Ireland are awake and must resist this tyranny.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

