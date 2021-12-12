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The Soul Trap Machine, Time Loops, and A Never Ending Soul Recycling. By Aug Tellez
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41 views • December 12, 2021
From: "Healing Aug" Mar 3rd, 2017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EJey3jVByM
This is intense but empowering information. There is a dark faction which runs the operations of pulling beings into "hell" which is simply a lower dimensional area of the universe and consciousness. There is a light faction that defends the innocent, protects the true and noble and assists in clearing the infection of Earth and the Universe.
E.S. Drower - Secret Adam: A Study of Nasoraean Gnosis http://khazarzar.skeptik.net/books/mandaean/adam.pdf
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
The Soul-Trap System, The Fallen Universe False-Reality Construct
https://tinyurl.com/2922wp3b
It’s a system that wipes the memory and alters the genetic signature in a way that creates the impression of nativity to this universe which is not a universe but a created system maintained through technological control and spiritual-mental oppression or mind-control.
This is like waking up to find evidence that people are incapable of leaving this place. We’ve been here ‘forever’. Then it’s seen that this is simply because people are stuck in the native realm they belong to, or are created in. So then we are faced with the concept that we are ‘created’ within this closed loop system and thus are a product of that system, like cartoon characters in a cartoon and therefore cannot leave the TV or even the theme of the cartoon world.
Then to try and achieve separation, people place themselves into a different context, a different environment based on their own interaction and behavior yet the system then, intelligently, almost magically, bends the laws of itself to re-wrap itself around the new behavior and perspective of the fleeing individual. This is as if people build a new life and the false-reality then closes back in on the new as if to devour that which seeks separation.
This process continues in a never-ending chasing of the tail, a regurgitating and re-swallowing of the whole by the portion. This is impossible. People are the fuel that is required to first exist from outside this system, in order for the system to have something to chase.
The trick is in the labyrinth, the cleverness of the mind-control. This is what is not easily conveyed here because of the non-linearity of time, the reflexivity of meaning and the nature of consciousness as an interplay of shadows and depth, contrast and outline. Largely illusory, the very nature of all awareness here merely feeds into the platform for deception. Never the less, the descriptions continue.
The trick is when the system that is supposed to be chasing us, convinces us that we are supposed to be chasing it, and this is by disguising itself as the salvation, the exit port, the true reality. This is known as the “False Awakening” and is one of the primary functions of the “9 Veils” which is a system designed to test and probe the human consciousness for wakefulness or higher awareness of what’s happening and then redirect that consciousness into that previously described chasing of the tail false-reality construct. This is used as fuel, nourishment, data for a system that is primarily technologically sourced and requires such information to provide meaning and direction or function.
Without the meaning, there is no function. Thus, the meaning must be derived some way, but how would such a system derive meaning? How would a system make sense of the situation and in what priority would human feeling and self-awareness be placed? This is the nature of the control system. An uncaring, logically thinking, primal directive mind-force seeking to utilize the biological material and the information and energy generated as its own private fuel source.
Back to the analogy, this is like that system which one wakes up to, only to see evidence of being forever and entirely born within. Even though it is false, it seeks to become the progenitor, the source of reason, the beginning and the end of time and space. A more in depth, vicarious perspective is to imagine attempting to move outside the electromagnetic boundary of something which then stretches its magnetic walls like a rubber-band and then snaps forward a few feet to re-wrap you in its parameters.
This is intense but empowering information. There is a dark faction which runs the operations of pulling beings into "hell" which is simply a lower dimensional area of the universe and consciousness. There is a light faction that defends the innocent, protects the true and noble and assists in clearing the infection of Earth and the Universe.
E.S. Drower - Secret Adam: A Study of Nasoraean Gnosis http://khazarzar.skeptik.net/books/mandaean/adam.pdf
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
The Soul-Trap System, The Fallen Universe False-Reality Construct
https://tinyurl.com/2922wp3b
It’s a system that wipes the memory and alters the genetic signature in a way that creates the impression of nativity to this universe which is not a universe but a created system maintained through technological control and spiritual-mental oppression or mind-control.
This is like waking up to find evidence that people are incapable of leaving this place. We’ve been here ‘forever’. Then it’s seen that this is simply because people are stuck in the native realm they belong to, or are created in. So then we are faced with the concept that we are ‘created’ within this closed loop system and thus are a product of that system, like cartoon characters in a cartoon and therefore cannot leave the TV or even the theme of the cartoon world.
Then to try and achieve separation, people place themselves into a different context, a different environment based on their own interaction and behavior yet the system then, intelligently, almost magically, bends the laws of itself to re-wrap itself around the new behavior and perspective of the fleeing individual. This is as if people build a new life and the false-reality then closes back in on the new as if to devour that which seeks separation.
This process continues in a never-ending chasing of the tail, a regurgitating and re-swallowing of the whole by the portion. This is impossible. People are the fuel that is required to first exist from outside this system, in order for the system to have something to chase.
The trick is in the labyrinth, the cleverness of the mind-control. This is what is not easily conveyed here because of the non-linearity of time, the reflexivity of meaning and the nature of consciousness as an interplay of shadows and depth, contrast and outline. Largely illusory, the very nature of all awareness here merely feeds into the platform for deception. Never the less, the descriptions continue.
The trick is when the system that is supposed to be chasing us, convinces us that we are supposed to be chasing it, and this is by disguising itself as the salvation, the exit port, the true reality. This is known as the “False Awakening” and is one of the primary functions of the “9 Veils” which is a system designed to test and probe the human consciousness for wakefulness or higher awareness of what’s happening and then redirect that consciousness into that previously described chasing of the tail false-reality construct. This is used as fuel, nourishment, data for a system that is primarily technologically sourced and requires such information to provide meaning and direction or function.
Without the meaning, there is no function. Thus, the meaning must be derived some way, but how would such a system derive meaning? How would a system make sense of the situation and in what priority would human feeling and self-awareness be placed? This is the nature of the control system. An uncaring, logically thinking, primal directive mind-force seeking to utilize the biological material and the information and energy generated as its own private fuel source.
Back to the analogy, this is like that system which one wakes up to, only to see evidence of being forever and entirely born within. Even though it is false, it seeks to become the progenitor, the source of reason, the beginning and the end of time and space. A more in depth, vicarious perspective is to imagine attempting to move outside the electromagnetic boundary of something which then stretches its magnetic walls like a rubber-band and then snaps forward a few feet to re-wrap you in its parameters.
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