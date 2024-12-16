BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Helps With Symptoms of Depression - Dr. David Carreon
It’s Christmas time, the happiest time of the year - for most. However, the holidays can bring depression instead of joy for others. For those who suffer from depression, an empty table or the memories of experiencing traditions with a cherished loved one can hurt. How do we deal with these kinds of feelings? Dr. David Carreon offers some excellent advice. David is a psychiatrist and the author of The Opposite of Depression: What My Work with Suicidal Patients Has Taught Me about Life, Hope, and How to Flourish. He is also an expert in TMS: transcranial magnetic stimulation, which is a non-invasive and non-medication treatment for patients dealing with depression. He talks about cultivating healthy and happy habits to break free from depression and how to thrive in your mind, body, and soul.



TAKEAWAYS


Medication can’t always solve depression - often it treats only the symptoms but doesn’t address the root cause


Being physically active is important in combating depression


Depression is NEVER your fault and having a community around you is critical


At least 5-7 percent of the population will be diagnosed with a depressive disorder during their lifetime



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

The Opposite of Depression book: https://amzn.to/3BkpXGr


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. DAVID CARREON

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dmcarreon/


🔗 CONNECT WITH ACACIA CLINICS

Website: https://www.acaciaclinics.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

ARTZA (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

healthsuicidedepressionmedicationmagneticjoystimulationtina griffintranscranialdavid carreon
