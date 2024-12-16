Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Helps With Symptoms of Depression - Dr. David Carreon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s Christmas time, the happiest time of the year - for most. However, the holidays can bring depression instead of joy for others. For those who suffer from depression, an empty table or the memories of experiencing traditions with a cherished loved one can hurt. How do we deal with these kinds of feelings? Dr. David Carreon offers some excellent advice. David is a psychiatrist and the author of The Opposite of Depression: What My Work with Suicidal Patients Has Taught Me about Life, Hope, and How to Flourish. He is also an expert in TMS: transcranial magnetic stimulation, which is a non-invasive and non-medication treatment for patients dealing with depression. He talks about cultivating healthy and happy habits to break free from depression and how to thrive in your mind, body, and soul.
TAKEAWAYS
Medication can’t always solve depression - often it treats only the symptoms but doesn’t address the root cause
Being physically active is important in combating depression
Depression is NEVER your fault and having a community around you is critical
At least 5-7 percent of the population will be diagnosed with a depressive disorder during their lifetime
