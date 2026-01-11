BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Giants They Erased From History — Guardians of Tartaria
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
298 views • 21 hours ago

Why do hundreds of photographs from the 1850s through 1900s show human beings of impossible scale—eight, nine, ten feet tall—standing in formal portraits beside buildings with doorways that match their proportions? Across America, Europe, Russia, and Asia, archival images preserve individuals whose very existence challenges everything we've been taught about human history, positioned in front of administrative structures, government halls, and construction sites with architectural features sized precisely to their frames.


As I examined museum collections, photographic archives, and newspaper reports from the 1800s, a repeating pattern emerged: giants documented as normal members of society, buildings scaled beyond human proportion, and skeletal discoveries that vanished as suddenly as they were reported. These weren't circus performers or medical curiosities—they were documentary evidence of a population that existed routinely, matter-of-factly, then systematically erased from history after 1900.


This investigation explores the guardian class theory—the giants who may have overseen Tartaria's impossible architecture, the coordinated global erasure, and the physical evidence still visible in thousands of photographs and structures. The deeper we examine the record, the harder it becomes to believe these individuals were random anomalies rather than functional members of an earlier civilization.


The material on this channel presents exploratory interpretations of history and imaginative speculation, conveyed through narrative storytelling rather than precise historical documentation. Viewpoints and visual representations are dramatized or intentionally constructed to support alternative narrative exploration. Visual elements may at times be created using automated or generative tools. The content shared should not be considered factual.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Tartaria Vault and Old World Ledger

https://youtu.be/n2btFe6iStE


Keywords
hidden historytartariaarchitecturegiant skeletonsold worldlost civilizationlost giants
