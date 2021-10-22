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'Η Επίσημη Επιστολή Κασιδιάρη Γι'αυτό Που Του Έκαναν.... 💥
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71 views • October 22, 2021
"Ο Ηλίας Κασιδιάρης μιλάει για όλους και για όλα μέσα από τις φυλακές υψίστης ασφαλείας μέσω επιστολής στο επίσημο website του Εθνικού Κόμματος Έλληνες. Σε αυτό το επεισόδιο διαβάζω και σχολιάζω την επιστολή του.
[ΠΕΤΣΟΚΟΜΜΑ] Διαβάζω Σε Όλους Την Επίσημη Επιστολή Κασιδιάρη Γι'αυτό Που Του Έκαναν
Links Πηγές:
https://go.terry.gr/youtube
https://ellhnes.net/
Πάτησε το link και ολοκλήρωσε την εγγραφή: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXMn... "
Terry Hatziieremias
[ΠΕΤΣΟΚΟΜΜΑ] Διαβάζω Σε Όλους Την Επίσημη Επιστολή Κασιδιάρη Γι'αυτό Που Του Έκαναν
Links Πηγές:
https://go.terry.gr/youtube
https://ellhnes.net/
Πάτησε το link και ολοκλήρωσε την εγγραφή: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXMn... "
Terry Hatziieremias
Keywords
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