Sea Beasts King Charles and Prince William

This video points out the symbolism of the Sea Beasts on the Royal Golden Carriage. Then I discuss what actual powers the Monarchy really has, powers that even surpass their own elected officials. I also explain the value of the Royal family, they are worth $25 Trillion dollars! Finally I talk about how King Charles is a leader in multiple Global organizations such as the World Economic Forum Great Resent, The United Nations Agenda 21, The Club of Rome, and several secret societies. I also reveal that his son William was born on the day the Druid's prophesied their Sun King would be born on. Since the family has Druid initiates and since William and Kate were married by a Druid, it seems more than a coincidence. List of some of the actual Powers of the Royal Crown- https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark/powers-of-the-monarchy James Japan article about John Todd - https://www.jamesjpn.net/conspiracy/john-todd-the-illuminati-and-witchcraft/

