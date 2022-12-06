Frontline Doctors Founder Simone Gold In Hot Water…AGAIN

Dr. Jane Ruby Show





Dec 5, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, AFLD Founder Dr. Simone Gold is back in the hotseat! For all her good works in the beginning of the Covid hoax and after her Jan 6 jail stint, Dr Gold is now accused of fraud and embezzlement the by very organization she founded. And Vaccinate to Exterminate – do you know how ridiculous and dangerous getting a flu shot is? Dr. Jane shows you and celebrity vax pushers and now back and forth in the hospital for blood clots and heart attacks….but hey, at least they didn’t get covid!! This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1z2c7i-live-7pm-frontline-doctors-founder-simone-gold-in-hot-wateragain.html



