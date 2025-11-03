Extremely disturbing video! - NATO Sponsored Ukrainian Nazis murder Ukrainian civilians near Kupyansk - clip 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARNING! Extremely disturbing footage! - (2 clips - same sad story with different camera, both clips)
🇷🇺⚔️🇺🇦 NATO Sponsored Ukrainian Nazis murder civilians near Kupyansk
Two civilians were trying to escape from Petropavlovka, east of Kupyansk, toward Russian lines — all under drone surveillance.
One carried a white flag and a dog; the other, an elderly man with a small bag.
Ukrainians executed both with drone strikes — one after another.