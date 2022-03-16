© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Korea Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has declared a sufficient correlation between the vaccines and acute myocarditis that constituted direct causation. After one dose of vaccination, the incidence of acute myocarditis increased 3.57 times after getting Pfizer and 5.67 times after getting Moderna. We express our deepest condolences to all the victims and their families.