'Delta Variant' Scaremongering: Fauci's Last Stand?

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The media has joined the "public health experts" in hyping the danger of the "Delta variant" of the coronavirus. Fauci warns that it is the most dangerous yet. Yet data from the UK strongly suggest that, like all viruses, it becomes weaker with each mutation. So who's telling the truth and who is pushing a narrative? Also today: Capitol Hill Police hold open door for 69 year "insurrectionist" on Jan 6th, but she is arrested yesterday for entering the building. And...what does New York City's botched mayoral election tell us about elections?