The War on Health - Darkness Revealed!

If you can’t see the darkness, you can’t stop it. And that is exactly how they want you to be. But, you are not alone. There are people all over the globe who can see the darkness like you can, and are ready to take action.

Jason Shurka and Dr. Christiane Northup sit down for an interview to discuss the well-orchestrated war on any natural approach to health. If it cannot be patented, they want to destroy it.

Watch the interview on UNIFYD TV! Join NOW for 25% off the lifetime of your membership! This offer expires TONIGHT at 11:59 EST so get in while you can!

🔗https://unifyd.tv/?join=Inspire_Share_Love

