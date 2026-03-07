3 possible reasons why Trump attacked Iran: Hubris, Israel bribed Trump, The Illuminati, Mar 2, 2026

Prof. Jiang Xueqin (Chinese-Canadian educator, historian, geopolitical theorist) on “Breaking Points” on March 2, 2026 said:

"Why did they [ attack Iran ]?"

"I think there are three (3) possibilities."

"The first is that of hubris [arrogance]."

"If you look at history, this is how empires behave.”

[ The second reason is… ]

“Even though America does not benefit from this war against Iran, Trump himself personally benefits."

"The Saudis and the Israelis are bribing him to attack Iran."

"The Saudis invested $2 billion in the private equity fund of Jared Kushner [ Trump's son-in-law ]."

"Miriam Adelson [Israeli-American physician and political donor] a few months back said that she will put up $250 million if Trump were to run a 3rd term."

"So Trump is getting a lot of financial and political support from the Saudis and Israelis."

"If this war goes sideways and Trump is forced to use ground troops, this will give him emergency war powers which will allow him to influence the midterms [ elections ]."

"So Trump is thinking about a 3rd term."

"If there's a war going on and you can delay elections, and you have emergency war powers, and people rally around the flag, then he probably will get a 3rd term.”

"And the last factor that is very important…”

"If you look at the Epstein files, it's clear that we are run by secret societies.”

"It's clear that the world is run by these individuals who have a lot of power."

"We don't know who they are, but they control the military."

"They control the national security apparatus."

“… there are different names for these people."

"You can call them the Illuminati."

"The Illuminati are composed of three major groups."

"You have the Jesuits, who control the Vatican."

"You have the Sabbatean Frankists [a Jewish movement called Frankism] which control the modern state of Israel today."

[According to Wikipedia, Frankism is a Jewish movement from the 1700's. Followers are obligated to transgress moral boundaries, embracing antinomianism — a term used to describe any view which rejects laws or legalism and argues against moral, religious or social norms. The Frankists engaged in incest, orgies and sex rituals according to Wikipedia.]

"You have the Freemasons, which control the national security apparatus of the United States."

“They [ the Illuminati ] believe that… this war in the Middle East, is key to the ‘end times’ in creating heaven on earth."

"So it's almost like a script that [ the Illuminati ] are following even though it doesn't make any geopolitical sense."

"So I would say that these three [ reasons ] are the best reasons why this is happening."

The full 15-minute interview is posted on X here:

https://x.com/Bricktop_NAFO/status/2028820108919898524

Mirrored - Fat News

