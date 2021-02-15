BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TRUMP DEFENSE TEAM RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRUMP ACQUITTAL
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
310 views • February 15, 2021
Former President Donald Trump's defense team hold a press conference after the former president was acquitted in a second impeachment trial on the charge of inciting an insurrection for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And House Impeachment Managers hold a press conference after former President Donald Trump was acquitted in a second impeachment trial on the charge of inciting an insurrection for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

#DonaldTrump​​ #impeachment​​ #MAGA​​ #KAG​​ #Trump2024​​ #TrumpAcquittedAgain​​ #TrumpAcquitted​​

Trump Defense Team & Remarks after President Trump acquitted in a second impeachment trial. #MAGA​

Subscribe to US Hub! https://bit.ly/2WducLv
Visit US Hub https://www.unitedstateshub.org/
Like US Hub on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/USHubOfficial/
Follow US Hub on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/unitedstate...

United States Hub (US Hub) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. US Hub is the most revolutionary and credible news channel on Youtube. US Hub brings news to you in an innovative VOD style that is set to capture and satiate your thirst for NEWS. This is the most credible source of Live videos that bring to you Press Conferences done by all political parties. From exclusive interviews to politics, anything and everything that is happening around the United States is on US Hub. We ensure that the truth behind viral videos reaches you.We save you from rumours. This is the most reliable source of news that you can rely on.

☛Please subscribe and don't forget to click the bell button !!
☛ Visit our Official website: https://www.politicalhub.co.in
☛ Like us: https://www.fb.me/PoliticalHub24
☛Twitter: https://twitter.com/PoliticalHub24
☛Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/politicalhu...
☛ Download App : https://goo.gl/ry6RFX
☛ Subscribe to our Official Channel - https://goo.gl/VN4Ld1

#PoliticalHub​ #PoliticalHubInternational​ #USHub​

Produced By: Political Hub
Edited By: Anoop
Keywords
donald j trumpacquittaldefense teammcconnell neocon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

Belle Carter
DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 &#8220;Likely Noncitizens&#8221;

DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 “Likely Noncitizens”

Douglas Harrington
Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Belle Carter
Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Mike Adams
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy