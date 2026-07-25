Fossilized Idiocy: Debunking the Morons of the Scientific Community

The 'scientific' conclusions about our past, about fossils, about geologic dating, relative and absolute dating methods are completely arbitrary, and the methods involve IGNORING data and facts and practicing exclusions AN withholding information from the public in order to pass off forced conclusions as facts. That's modern science. This is what pushes the narrative of millions of years of 'dinosaur' history, the present fact of fossils, vast geological ages of time, Ice Age and glaciation theories and helps to obscure true historical facts about the world we live in. Here is an explosive amount of data collapsing modern science all taken from a 992 page book.





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