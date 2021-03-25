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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0013 - Kriss Donald - Attacker wins "human rights" appeal
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20 views • March 25, 2021
Kriss was walking with a friend, when he was attacked and kidnapped because he was white. He was thrown in a vehicle and taken on a 200-mile-journey while his kidnappers searched for a home to bring him to. When they failed to find a place, they returned to Glasgow and held him down as they stabbed him multiple times. Then, as he lay bleeding to death, he was doused with petrol and set on fire.
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