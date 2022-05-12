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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Pharma Karma_Paying the Price for Taking Dangerous Drugs That Destroy Health on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (02.27.18)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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97 views • May 12, 2022

A Few Show Highlights: 

We start the show with an unplanned yet fascinating conversation about fertility, mensuration, sperm and eggs and natural birth control. It is just like going to a health class in school…only with real information you can use. 

-How exactly to birth control pills work 

-Woman asks how to prepare for removal of saline implants that have not been a problem for 19 years. 

-Incredible story from listener on results of using Dr. Daniels advice on castor oil soaks for the feet 

-She gives a formula for using bay leaves and lung healing 

-Small Willow Flower Herb – exactly how to use to get hair regrowing again and turning natural color 

-Using turpentine for a mouthwash? No..hear why 

-What are these brown spots on my face asks a listener 

-Dr. Daniels suggests dairy is the chief cause of ear infections and the tube thing in little ones. 

-Lady on Weston Price Diet with 6 month old…meat etc. and Dr. Daniel’s says way to strong at that age…Mom eat the Diet and give it to the toddler through the breast milk. 

-How to use Vick’s in the eyes for Cataracts 

-Eczema is not a skin issue it is a detoxification challenge 1 tsp in 1 cup castor oil can be safely used on the skin with out fuming up the brain with the turpentine off gasses 

-Dr. Daniels gives her recipe for sorting out high blood pressure 

-She believes the whole MTHR thing is just wrong… 

-Naturopathic Dr. is recommending Estroil suppositories for “looming ” incontinence…OK. 

Listen diagnosed with diverticulitis and doc wants to put him on an antibiotic 

-Much more here…too much to list. 

 

CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 


https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-pharmakarma-paying-price-taking-dangerous-non-healing-drugs-february-27-2018/

Keywords
cholesterolhigh blood pressurebirth controlfertilityeczemacataractsmale infertilityear infectionsone radio networkdr jennifer danielsdiverticulitisturpentinepatrick timponenaturopathic doctorsmall willow flowermensurationhormone distruptorsanabolic steroidsbay leavesbay leaf teaartificial inseminationcastor oil foot soakweston price dietmthrestroil suppositories
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