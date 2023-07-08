COLLAPSING AMERICA : URBAN SHIT-HOLES, CITIES OVERRUN BY HOMELESS JUNKIES AND GARBAGE

A Mith Chronicler productionSan Francisco, LA, Philadelphia, Chicago, and many other cities that I’ve had the pleasure to have never visited have degraded and declined into utter ruin thanks to corruption , purposeful intent, and ineptitude, primarily by the Democrat faction of the American Uni-Party, representing the New World Order.
Collapsing America is a short series I’m creating (in addition to my primary projects like the big alternative history docu-movie I’m making, but I wanted to make a video for “Independence Day” ) 😂
to highlight a few of the factors that are marking the rapid, intentional collapse of the entire American system.
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
