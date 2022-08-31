⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine | 31st August 2022

▫️An attempt by Zelensky regime to resume offensive in Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog and other directions has failed.

▫️During unsuccessful attacks on Arkhangelskoye, Olgino and Ternovye Pody, the enemy suffered heavy losses and was pushed back by Russian troops.

Battalion of 57th AFU Motorised Infantry Brigade has been defeated near Sukhoi Stavok. The elimination of its remnants is currently being completed.

▫️12 tanks supplied to the Kiev regime by Poland have been sent across the Ingulets River to unblock the Ukrainian armed forces' units. Heavy fire from Russian troops destroyed some of the tanks. Several tanks blew themselves up on their own minefield in the course of a disorderly retreat. Only 5 Ukrainian tanks were able to make it back deep into AFU-controlled territory.

💥During two days of unsuccessful attacks in Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog and other directions, Ukrainian forces lost 4 combat aircraft: 2 Su-25s, 1 Su-24 and 1 MiG-29. 3 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters have been shot down in the air.

💥Russian troops have destroyed 63 Ukrainian tanks, 59 infantry fighting vehicles, 48 other armoured fighting vehicles, 14 pick-ups with large-calibre machine guns and over 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers.

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥High-precision weapons strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces on a temporary deployment point of units of 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near Druzhkovka in Donetsk People's Republic have destoyed up to 50 nationalists and 9 pieces of military equipment.

💥Concentrated strike on command post and ammunition depot of 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade near Karlovka in Donetsk People's Republic has destroyed more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen and 12 units of special vehicles.

💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.

▫️10 AFU command posts near Pervomaiskoye, Dobryanka, Belousovo, Lozovoye, Novovorontsovka in Kherson Region, Zelenodolsk in Dnepropetrovsk Region, Artemovsk, Soledar, Zaitsevo and Mar'inka in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 65 artillery units and 153 areas manpower and military equipment concentrations have been hit.

▫️3 missile and artillery ammunition depots near Ukrainka in Kharkov Region, Cherkasy and Ivano-Daryevka in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 1 Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile launcher near Dobrovol'e in Dnepropetrovsk Region, have been destroyed.

💥Russian air defence means have shot down 7 unmanned aerial vehicles near Chaplinka in Kherson Region, Novoukrainka in Zaporozhye Region, Borshchovka, Perovomayskoye, Kapitolovka, Izyum and Kransnoye in Kharkov Region.

▫️In addition 57 shells of HIMARS, Olkha and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems near Velikiye Kopani, Berislav in Kherson Region, Antonovsky Bridge and Kakhovskaya HPP have been intercepted.

📊In total, 280 Ukrainian airplanes and 151 helicopters, 1,844 unmanned aerial vehicles, 371 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,592 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 822 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,360 field artillery and mortars, as well as 5,155 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

❗️Kiev regime continued provocations throughout August 30 aimed at disrupting the work of IAEA mission and threatening a man-made disaster at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

▫️In course of shelling of the territory of the nuclear power plant by Ukrainian artillery, 1 shell hit the building of the solid radioactive waste processing complex.

The shelling was carried out from AFU's firing positions near Nikopol', located on the opposite bank of Kakhovka reservoir. The enemy artillery unit in the area was suppressed by return fire.

ℹ️ Radiation situation at Zaporozhye NPP remains normal. The staff monitors the technical condition of the nuclear power plant and ensures that it runs smoothly.

Source @Russian MoD

