Judgment is starting to fall on Western feminist nations as Pleiadians start Nazi holocaust eugenics

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2022). Western feminist nations’ Illuminati NWO Nazi Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens incarnate avatar elites and Nazi Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar elites are now pressuring elderly and disabled veterans to kill themselves as part of their eugenics program. They are also providing assistance to commit suicide to all poor people and mentally traumatized people. They are pushing for abortion of all human specie children up to 18 years of age. The Western feminist nations’ governments are providing telephone hotline service for anyone who needs medical assistance in committing suicide. Due to the reptilian hybrid multi-billionaire elites’ destruction of the economy using their COVID19 fake pandemic to bring in their NWO one-world government, many people are contemplating suicide rather than slowly painfully starving to death. They want 99% of the human pests to be gotten rid of. In the future, the fallen angel incarnate avatar elites and nephilim & chimera fake alien incarnate avatar elites will be using the humans for Nazi experiments, which is now being conducted covertly in underground bases and cities on other planets and spaceships by the millions. The white royal Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Joseph Mengele, who killed hundreds of thousands of human homo-sapiens specie people with Nazi eugenics, also shot dye into children’s eyes and cut up babies and amputated twins to sew them together into conjoined twins to make monsters. Satan Lucifer’s fallen angel devils are behind all of this. The Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent” descendants of the “snake in the Garden of Eden,” Draco royal reptilian fake alien “Anu of the Anunnaki” who rules from the Vatican underground Draco Satanist base, hate humans made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. Joseph Mengele’s Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar son, Anthony Fauci (the Draco avatar pedophile cannibal child-trafficking Satanist Donald Trump’s COVID19 fake Coronavirus pandemic advisor to the White House), manufactured the HIV AIDS biochemical weapon virus. All viruses are femtobot nanites from the vaccines. The exosomes that they create in the body are being claimed to be viruses by the Draco avatars and Pleiadian avatars black nobility families elites, who make billions of dollars from the pharmakeia black magick witchcraft medical industry of Semjaza (Nazi Pleiadian Semjase). The Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes and pastors are promoting this medical science witchcraft, and refuse to kick out of their churches their medical witchdoctors and nurses and health insurance employees, because they are the highest church donators. These Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, have the blood of billions of victims of medical science witchcraft on their hands, because they are condoning Satan Lucifer.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine