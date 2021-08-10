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The New COVID Gestapo: Israeli Police Take a Baby From an Apparently COVID 'Infected' Home
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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360 views • August 10, 2021
Caught on camera. Two Israeli cops muscle their way into a home and extract a baby from the mother. Apparently the house was reported to be a 'COVID Hot Spot' or more like they just wanted the baby for future body parts.

Gestapo:

At the time of its original publication, early in World War II, this photo was captioned, “Nazis Round up Population of a Russian City for Deportation to Germany. Photograph shows Russian men, women, and children receiving instructions from the Gestapo prior to their journey to Germany.” However, it is highly unlikely that reality followed this narrative. Nazi racial policy held that Slavs were inferior, and Hitler had little interest in filling the Fatherland with refugees from territories that his own armies had conquered.

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