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The New COVID Gestapo: Israeli Police Take a Baby From an Apparently COVID 'Infected' Home
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360 views • August 10, 2021
Caught on camera. Two Israeli cops muscle their way into a home and extract a baby from the mother. Apparently the house was reported to be a 'COVID Hot Spot' or more like they just wanted the baby for future body parts.
Gestapo:
At the time of its original publication, early in World War II, this photo was captioned, “Nazis Round up Population of a Russian City for Deportation to Germany. Photograph shows Russian men, women, and children receiving instructions from the Gestapo prior to their journey to Germany.” However, it is highly unlikely that reality followed this narrative. Nazi racial policy held that Slavs were inferior, and Hitler had little interest in filling the Fatherland with refugees from territories that his own armies had conquered.
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Gestapo:
At the time of its original publication, early in World War II, this photo was captioned, “Nazis Round up Population of a Russian City for Deportation to Germany. Photograph shows Russian men, women, and children receiving instructions from the Gestapo prior to their journey to Germany.” However, it is highly unlikely that reality followed this narrative. Nazi racial policy held that Slavs were inferior, and Hitler had little interest in filling the Fatherland with refugees from territories that his own armies had conquered.
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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