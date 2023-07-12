Create New Account
In 2022, Miles told us the formula, one Nail Shen equals ten Jack Ma plus two Pony Ma times two
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
MILES GUO WARNED - CCP INFILTRATION - SEQUOIA - WHO IS NEIL SHEN? EP.192

In 2022, Miles told us the formula, one Nail Shen equals ten Jack Ma plus two Pony Ma times two.

郭文贵先生在2022告诉你这个公式，一个沈南鹏等于十个马云加上两个马化腾乘以二。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #TheAlphaWarriorShow

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@AlphaWarrior @mosenglish @moschinese


