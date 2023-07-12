https://gettr.com/post/p2lv5we51a2
MILES GUO WARNED - CCP INFILTRATION - SEQUOIA - WHO IS NEIL SHEN? EP.192
In 2022, Miles told us the formula, one Nail Shen equals ten Jack Ma plus two Pony Ma times two.
郭文贵先生在2022告诉你这个公式，一个沈南鹏等于十个马云加上两个马化腾乘以二。
