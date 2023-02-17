Big UFO/UAP Secret EXPOSED | Dr. Steven Greer Official Trailer

On February 20th, 2023, Dr. Steven Greer will join us to uncover the dark secrets surrounding UFOs/UAPs.





For the past 30 years, Dr. Greer has been studying a phenomenon that has been twisted, manipulated, and disregarded from the highest levels. This is not some conspiracy; it is proven data that Greer has spent millions of dollars and his own time investigating. Many people may wonder how he is still alive. He answers that on the show. The dangers of going down this path have not been easy for Dr. Greer, as his friends have been assassinated and even an attempted assassination on himself.





The amount of suppression over the years has been immense, including his show with Joe Rogan being pulled, but, most recently, a bill being passed making it easier for people to report UFOs.

Dr. Greer encourages people to act now, as the door is open and it has taken decades for them to get this far. From a spooky meeting, hidden secrets, the black projects, and the money, power, and corruption that surround this, we will uncover it all in the Shawn Ryan Show.





Dr. Steven Greer SRS EP. 048, February 20th, 2023.





