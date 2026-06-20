Link to the files:

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/press-releases-2026

On Tulsi Gabbard's last day as the Director of National Intelligence on June 19, 2026, she released the Fauci files.

"Dr Fauci provided millions of dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The work is viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic."



❗️US National Intelligence directoe Tulsi Gabbard:



"Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth."

More:

Tulsi Gabbard, in her recent days as Director of U.S. National Intelligence, has released another batch of declassified documents. The materials indicate that Dr. Anthony Fauci, while heading the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, conspired with intelligence community leadership to deliberately suppress the hypothesis about the laboratory origin of COVID-19.

In the agency's press release, it notes that Fauci, through the NGO EcoHealth Alliance, directed millions of taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to conduct dangerous research with bats. Meanwhile, when the pandemic began, he acted as a behind-the-scenes advisor to the intelligence community, recruiting loyal experts for the intelligence agencies to promote the version of the virus's natural origin.

The published documents also expose Fauci in false testimony. In 2024, he claimed at Congressional hearings that he had not discussed viral research with the CIA or FBI. Now the opposite is proven. Moreover, facts have emerged about harsh reprisals within the intelligence agencies themselves: analysts who tried to defend the laboratory leak version were intimidated, denied career advancement, or rapidly fired.

➡️It should be noted that the very fact of U.S. government financing of the Wuhan laboratory is hardly news. This was documented back in 2020-2021. However, the new materials give Republicans ammunition. Senator Rand Paul has repeatedly demanded that the Justice Department open a case against Fauci, despite the fact that Joe Biden preemptively pardoned the infectious disease specialist in January 2025. Just last week, Paul released 90 pages of correspondence exposing the former Health Department official.

❗️From a virology standpoint, the release provides nothing fundamentally new. But evidence of reprisals and conspiracy within the intelligence agencies is not just an echo of partisan struggle, but excellent justification for further purges of the intelligence apparatus that the Trump administration is now conducting.

@Rybar

Find files:

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/press-releases-2026