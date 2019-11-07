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Die ultimative Qanon Analyse von Jordan Sather - vollständig deutsch synchronisiert
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196 views • November 07, 2019
Jordan Sather hat diesen Vortrag im April diesen Jahres auf Hawaii auf der Cosmic Sea Conference gegeben. Es ist die beste Analyse des Q bzw. Qanon-Phänomens, die man im Netz finden kann. Jordan betreibt 2 YT-Kanäle, in denen er aktuelle politische & gesundheitliche Themen bespricht und das aktuelle Geschehen kompetent analysiert und kommentiert.
Wer das Wissen für wertvoll erachtet, verbreitet es.
Jordan Sather:
www.jordansather.com
https://jordansather.substack.com/
https://www.jordansather.tv/
https://dlive.tv/JordanSather
https://rumble.com/c/JordanSather
https://t.me/jordansather
https://t.me/ConspiracyAnalytica
https://t.me/ConsciousStrength
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
Wer das Wissen für wertvoll erachtet, verbreitet es.
Jordan Sather:
www.jordansather.com
https://jordansather.substack.com/
https://www.jordansather.tv/
https://dlive.tv/JordanSather
https://rumble.com/c/JordanSather
https://t.me/jordansather
https://t.me/ConspiracyAnalytica
https://t.me/ConsciousStrength
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
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